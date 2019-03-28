|
Birchall William Kenneth
'Ken' Peacefully at Manor House Care Home, Chatburn, Ken aged 98 years formerly of Whalley Road, Read. The devoted husband of the late Jeanne, much loved dad of Paulette, Paul, Michelle and
the late Ann and the late Nicola,
a cherished grandad and
great-grandad.
Ken was a former Managing Director of Gilbraith Tankers,
a former President of the Rotary Club of Accrington and a Member of the Ribble Valley Catenians.
Ken's Funeral will take place at English Martyrs RC Church, Whalley on Wednesday 10th April 2019 at 11.30am followed by Committal at Accrington Crematorium. Donations are being received in Ken's memory on behalf of Cancer Research UK & The Royal British Legion via www.champfunerals.com/obituaries or c/o Champ Funeral Services, Bank House, Whalley Road, Clayton-le-Moors, Accrington,
BB5 5DY t: 01254 390731
e: [email protected]
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 28, 2019
