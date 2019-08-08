|
|
|
Newhouse Vera
(née Mitchell) On July 31st peacefully at
Airedale Hospital, Vera,
former headteacher at
Tosside School.
Beloved wife of the late
Harold (Nip), dearly loved
mum of Stephen and Andrew,
and also their partners Karen
and Wendy, and a loving grandma to Jonathan and Rachel.
Thanksgiving service will take place at St Bartholomew's Church, Tosside on Tuesday, August
13th at 12 noon following a
private cremation.
Donations, in memory of Vera,
for North West Air Ambulance
may be given at the service or
c/o Brook Smith's, Bunkers Hill, Skipton, BD23 1HU.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Aug. 8, 2019