Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
12:00
St Bartholomew's Church
Tosside
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vera Newhouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera Newhouse

Notice Condolences

Vera Newhouse Notice
Newhouse Vera
(née Mitchell) On July 31st peacefully at
Airedale Hospital, Vera,
former headteacher at
Tosside School.
Beloved wife of the late
Harold (Nip), dearly loved
mum of Stephen and Andrew,
and also their partners Karen
and Wendy, and a loving grandma to Jonathan and Rachel.
Thanksgiving service will take place at St Bartholomew's Church, Tosside on Tuesday, August
13th at 12 noon following a
private cremation.
Donations, in memory of Vera,
for North West Air Ambulance
may be given at the service or
c/o Brook Smith's, Bunkers Hill, Skipton, BD23 1HU.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.