Clitheroe Funeral Service (Clitheroe)
10-12 Whalley Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 1AW
01200 443045
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:15
St Paul's Church
Low Moor
Vera Morrell Notice
Morrell Vera Aged 86
Passed away peacefully at her home on the 28th May 2019
after a short illness.
Dear wife of the late John Morrell,
Much loved mother
of the late Susan
The Funeral Service will take place at St Paul's Church, Low Moor on Monday 10th June 2019 at 10.15am.
Followed by committal at Accrington Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Charity donations if desired
to PDSA.
Any Enquiries
Rosie-Ann Priestner
Clitheroe Funeral Service
10/12 Whalley Road
Clitheroe
BB7 1AW
01200 443045
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on June 6, 2019
