Morrell Vera Aged 86
Passed away peacefully at the home on the 28th May 2019
after a short illness.
Dear wife to the late John Morrell,
Much loved mother
to the late Susan
The Funeral Service will take place at St Paul's Church, Low Moor on Monday 10th June 2019 at 10.15am.
Followed by committal at Accrington Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Charity donations if desired
to PDSA.
Any Enquiries
Rosie-Ann Priestner
Clitheroe Funeral Service
10/12 Whalley Road
Clitheroe
BB7 1AW
01200 443045
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on June 6, 2019
