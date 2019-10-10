Home

Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Vera Hargreaves

Notice

Vera Hargreaves Notice
HARGREAVES Vera Thomas, Donald, Lucy and families would like to express their sincere thanks, to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and cards of condolence received during their sad loss. Thanking also Rev. Andy Froud for his kind words and comforting ministrations and to all who attended the funeral service and have given donations.
They would also like to express their appreciation to all the Staff of High Brake House for all the loving care shown to Mum.
To The Flower Shop for the beautiful floral tributes along
with the Waddington Arms for
the refreshments.
Finally thank you to all at
Brian Price and Son Funeral Directors for all the care and attention shown to us during
this difficult time.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 10, 2019
