HARGREAVES Vera Thomas, Donald, Lucy and families would like to express their sincere thanks, to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and cards of condolence received during their sad loss. Thanking also Rev. Andy Froud for his kind words and comforting ministrations and to all who attended the funeral service and have given donations.

They would also like to express their appreciation to all the Staff of High Brake House for all the loving care shown to Mum.

To The Flower Shop for the beautiful floral tributes along

with the Waddington Arms for

the refreshments.

Finally thank you to all at

Brian Price and Son Funeral Directors for all the care and attention shown to us during

this difficult time. Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 10, 2019