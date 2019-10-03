|
|
|
HARGREAVES Vera Peacefully on 25th September 2019 at High Brake House, Clitheroe. Vera, aged 91 years,
of Clitheroe.
The dearly loved wife of the late Robert, much loved mum of Thomas, Donald and Lucy, loved mother-in-law of Denise and
David, dearest grandma of Steven, Alison, Kiera and Jenna, also a devoted great grandma of Olivia.
Reposing at Peacehaven
Chapel of Rest.
A service will be held at
St Mary's Parish Church, Clitheroe, tomorrow, Friday 4th October at
12 noon followed by interment at West Bradford Methodist Church.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Vera, if so desired, may be given for Ribble Valley Dementia Alliance c/o
Mrs Dilys Day, Ribble Valley Borough Council, Church Walk, Clitheroe, BB7 2RA.
Enquires to Brain Price and
Son Ltd, Funeral Directors,
Tel 01200 441297
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 3, 2019