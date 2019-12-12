Home

POWERED BY

Services
Langshaws Funeral Service
103a King Street
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 9SW
01254 824529
Resources
More Obituaries for Valerie Cooney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie Cooney

Notice Condolences

Valerie Cooney Notice
Cooney Valerie Peacefully in hospital with her family by her side, Valerie, aged 75 years,
the dearly loved wife of John,
much loved Mum of Julie and Irene, beloved gran to David, Sophie and Joanne.
The funeral service will take place at Pleasington Crematorium, on Friday 20th December at 10:45am, family flowers only please, donations may be made, in memory of Valerie, to Rosemere Cancer Foundation, c/o and all enquiries to Langshaws Funeral Service, 103 King Street, Whalley, BB7 9SW, Tel 01254 824529
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -