Cooney Valerie Peacefully in hospital with her family by her side, Valerie, aged 75 years,
the dearly loved wife of John,
much loved Mum of Julie and Irene, beloved gran to David, Sophie and Joanne.
The funeral service will take place at Pleasington Crematorium, on Friday 20th December at 10:45am, family flowers only please, donations may be made, in memory of Valerie, to Rosemere Cancer Foundation, c/o and all enquiries to Langshaws Funeral Service, 103 King Street, Whalley, BB7 9SW, Tel 01254 824529
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Dec. 12, 2019