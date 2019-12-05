|
WALLACE Thomas William
(Bill) Peacefully on November 29th 2019 in hospital after a short illness,
Bill
aged 93 years,
The dearly loved husband of Joan, a much loved father of Euan, Alison and Jane, loved father-in-law of Tracy and Duncan, grandad to Neil, Stephanie, Tom and Lucy, and great grandad to Abigail.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven Chapel of Rest'. A private cremation will take place followed by a service of Thanksgiving at Whalley Methodist Church on a day to be arranged.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Bill if so desired may be given for Alzheimer's Research or
Cancer Research UK c/o
Mr D Grime, 78 Knowsley Road, Blackburn, BB1 9PN.
For funeral details please contact Brian Price and Son Ltd, Funeral Directors. Tel 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Dec. 5, 2019