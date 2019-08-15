WARING Terry Linda, Gareth and Joanne would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and cards of condolence received during their sad loss.

A special thank you to Dave and Jackie for their amazing support over this difficult time.

Thanking also Rev. Tracey Swindells for her kind words and comforting ministrations and to everyone who attended the funeral service and for the generous donations received for Alder Hey/Ronald McDonald House. They would also like to express their appreciation to the Palliative Care Team, Dr. Hassan at Royal Blackburn Hospital along with Dr. Doherty of Castle Medical Group for all their care and kindness. A special thank you to The Flower House, Chatburn for the beautiful floral tributes along with Mytton Fold Hotel

for the refreshments.

Finally to all at Brian Price and Son Funeral Directors for all funeral arrangements. Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Aug. 15, 2019