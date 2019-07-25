|
|
|
Waring Terry After a cruel illness borne with great courage and dignity on
July 21st 2019 in hospital.
Terry aged 71 years
of Clitheroe.
Loving husband of Linda,
much loved dad of Gareth and Joanne, father-in-law of Samantha, devoted grandad of Luke, Oliver, Molly and Leah, dearest son of Mary,
a dear brother of David and Christopher, also brother-in-law
to David and friend to many.
Reposing in
'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest.
A service will be held at
St. Leonard's Church, Langho
on Tuesday August 6th at
11am followed by cremation at Accrington Crematorium
at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Terry if so desired may be given to
Ronald McDonald House,
Alder Hey Hospital, Liverpool, c/o
Mrs L. Hudgel, 28 Fairfield Drive, Clitheroe, BB7 2PG.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors.
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 25, 2019