Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Waring
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Waring

Notice Condolences

Terry Waring Notice
Waring Terry After a cruel illness borne with great courage and dignity on
July 21st 2019 in hospital.

Terry aged 71 years
of Clitheroe.

Loving husband of Linda,
much loved dad of Gareth and Joanne, father-in-law of Samantha, devoted grandad of Luke, Oliver, Molly and Leah, dearest son of Mary,
a dear brother of David and Christopher, also brother-in-law
to David and friend to many.

Reposing in
'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest.
A service will be held at
St. Leonard's Church, Langho
on Tuesday August 6th at
11am followed by cremation at Accrington Crematorium
at 12.20pm.

Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Terry if so desired may be given to
Ronald McDonald House,
Alder Hey Hospital, Liverpool, c/o
Mrs L. Hudgel, 28 Fairfield Drive, Clitheroe, BB7 2PG.

Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors.
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.