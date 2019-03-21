Resources More Obituaries for Terry Bithell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Terry Bithell

Notice BITHELL Terry Carol, Joanne, Adam and Paige would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends, neighbours and members of Clitheroe Golf Club for the many kind expressions of sympathy, letters, cards of condolence and support received

during their sad loss.

Thanking also

Monsignor J. Corcoran for

his kind words and comforting ministrations to all who attended the funeral service and for the many generous donations given for Macmillan Cancer Support.

his kind words and comforting ministrations to all who attended the funeral service and for the many generous donations given for Macmillan Cancer Support.

They would also like to express their appreciation to Macmillan Nurse Jo Fellowes, all the Nursing and Therapy staff at Clitheroe Hospital along with the District Nurses for all their exceptional care. To the Flower Shop for the beautiful floral tribute and the Old School Rooms for the excellent buffet. Finally to Brian Price and Son Funeral Directors for their efficiency with the funeral arrangements. Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 21, 2019