|
|
|
BITHELL Terry On February 26th 2019
following a long battle bravely fought with dignity.
Terry, aged 78 years of Clitheroe.
The dearly loved husband of Carol, much loved dad of Joanne and her partner Adam, devoted and adored grandad of Paige, also a loved brother of Bernard, Patsy and a dear brother-in-law of Kathleen and Gordon.
R.I.P.
Reposing in
'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest.
A service will be held at
St. Michael & St. John's R.C. Church, Clitheroe on Tuesday March 12th at 11am followed by interment at Clitheroe Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Terry if so desired may be given for Macmillan Cancer Support, c/o Miss P. Bithell, 15 Faraday Avenue, Clitheroe, BB7 2LW.
Inquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors, Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More