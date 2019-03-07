Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Bithell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Bithell

Notice Condolences

Terry Bithell Notice
BITHELL Terry On February 26th 2019
following a long battle bravely fought with dignity.
Terry, aged 78 years of Clitheroe.
The dearly loved husband of Carol, much loved dad of Joanne and her partner Adam, devoted and adored grandad of Paige, also a loved brother of Bernard, Patsy and a dear brother-in-law of Kathleen and Gordon.
R.I.P.
Reposing in
'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest.
A service will be held at
St. Michael & St. John's R.C. Church, Clitheroe on Tuesday March 12th at 11am followed by interment at Clitheroe Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Terry if so desired may be given for Macmillan Cancer Support, c/o Miss P. Bithell, 15 Faraday Avenue, Clitheroe, BB7 2LW.
Inquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors, Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.