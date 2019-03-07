Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clitheroe Funeral Service (Clitheroe)
10-12 Whalley Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 1AW
01200 443045
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
12:00
English Martyrs, Whalley
Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa Ireland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa Ireland

Notice Condolences

Teresa Ireland Notice
Ireland Teresa Peacefully on
Monday 25th February 2019.
Fortified by the Rites of
the Holy Mother Church.
Teresa, 101 years, the dearly loved Mother of Susan. Mother-in-law of Sandy. Devoted Gran of Charlotte and Philippe. A dear Great Gran of Juliette, and a loving Aunt.
Requiem Mass will be Celebrated at English Martyrs, Whalley at 12.00pm on the Tuesday
12th March 2019. Followed by Burial at Whalley and
Wiswell Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to
North West Air Ambulance.
Any enquiries
Rosie-Ann Priestner,
Clitheroe Funeral Service,
10/12 Whalley Road, Clitheroe BB7 1AW. Tel: 01200 443045
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.