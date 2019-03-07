|
|
|
Ireland Teresa Peacefully on
Monday 25th February 2019.
Fortified by the Rites of
the Holy Mother Church.
Teresa, 101 years, the dearly loved Mother of Susan. Mother-in-law of Sandy. Devoted Gran of Charlotte and Philippe. A dear Great Gran of Juliette, and a loving Aunt.
Requiem Mass will be Celebrated at English Martyrs, Whalley at 12.00pm on the Tuesday
12th March 2019. Followed by Burial at Whalley and
Wiswell Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to
North West Air Ambulance.
Any enquiries
Rosie-Ann Priestner,
Clitheroe Funeral Service,
10/12 Whalley Road, Clitheroe BB7 1AW. Tel: 01200 443045
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 7, 2019
