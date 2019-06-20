|
|
|
BARNES Terence
(Tez) Jennifer would like to express her sincere thanks to all family and friends for the many kind expressions of sympathy, letters, cards of condolence and for donations received during
her sad loss.
Thanking also
Rev. Michele Jarmany
for her comforting ministrations and for all her help and support.
To the Doctors, Nurses and Staff at Royal Blackburn Hospital for their outstanding compassion and care and finally to Jean, Carl and Pauline for all funeral arrangements.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on June 20, 2019
