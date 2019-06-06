Home

Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
13:00
Accrington Crematorium
Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
14:00
Clitheroe United Reformed Church
Terence Barnes Notice
BARNES Terence (Tez) On May 24th 2019. Peacefully at Royal Blackburn Hospital.
Tez, aged 71 years.
The dearly loved husband of Jennifer, dear son of the late Martin and Edith late of Blackburn and Essex, loving brother of Stephen and Pauline, uncle of David and Rachel, also great uncle and friend to many.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
Cremation will take place at Accrington Crematorium on Friday June 14th at 1pm, followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at Clitheroe United Reformed Church at 2pm. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Tez, if so desired, may be given for either Clitheroe United Reformed Church or Ribble Valley Dementia Alliance, c/o Mrs J. Barnes,
15 Spa Garth, Clitheroe,
BB7 1JD.
Inquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors.
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on June 6, 2019
