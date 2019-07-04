Home

Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Notice

Sylvia Penlington Notice
Penlington Sylvia Karl, Heather and family would
like to express their sincere
thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and cards of condolence received during their sad loss.
Thanking also Judith Talbot for her kind words and to all who attended the funeral service and for donations received for
North West Air Ambulance.
They would also like to express their appreciation to
Dr. Ibbotson along with the
Doctors, Nurses and Staff of Clitheroe Community Hospital for all their care and support.
To Voila for the beautiful floral tribute and the Calf's Head, Worston for the refreshments.
Finally to Carl, Jean and Pauline for all funeral arrangements.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 4, 2019
