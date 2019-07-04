Resources More Obituaries for Sylvia Penlington Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sylvia Penlington

Notice Penlington Sylvia Karl, Heather and family would

like to express their sincere

thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and cards of condolence received during their sad loss.

Thanking also Judith Talbot for her kind words and to all who attended the funeral service and for donations received for

North West Air Ambulance.

They would also like to express their appreciation to

Dr. Ibbotson along with the

Doctors, Nurses and Staff of Clitheroe Community Hospital for all their care and support.

To Voila for the beautiful floral tribute and the Calf's Head, Worston for the refreshments.

Finally to Carl, Jean and Pauline for all funeral arrangements. Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 4, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices