Brian Price and Son Ltd
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Sylvia Penlington Notice
PENLINGTON Sylvia Peacefully on June 17th 2019
in Clitheroe Community Hospital, Sylvia, aged 85 years of Clitheroe.
The devoted wife of the
late George, much loved
mother of Karl and Heather,
dearest grandma of
Holly and Joseph,
also a loving great grandma
and loved by all the family.

Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
Service and cremation
will take place at
Accrington Crematorium on
Wednesday June 26th at 11am.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Sylvia
if so desired may be given for
N.W. Air Ambulance, c/o
Mrs V. Leach, 13 Hospital Cottages, Waddington, Clitheroe, BB7 3JB.

Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on June 20, 2019
