CUNLIFFE Stuart Jason, Rebecca and family
would like to express their sincere
thanks to all relatives, friends
and neighbours for the many kind
expressions of sympathy and
letters and cards of condolence
received during their sad loss.
Particular thanks go to our mum Gill, auntie Ann, along with Leanne for their support with everything.
Thanking also
Rev. Catherine Hale-Heighway
for her kind words and comforting
ministrations and to all who attended the funeral service and for donations received for the
East Lancashire Hospice.
They would also like to express their appreciation to Dr. V. Warren
along with all the Doctors, Nurses and Staff at East Lancashire Hospice for all their care.
kindness and support.
To The Flower Shop for the beautiful floral tributes and
Susan and Staff of the
Royal British Legion
for the refreshments.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Nov. 21, 2019