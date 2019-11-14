|
|
|
CUNLIFFE Stuart Peacefully on November 10th 2019 at East Lancashire Hospice.
Stuart, aged 68 years, of Clitheroe.
The dearly loved husband of the late Lesley, much love dad of Jason and Rebecca, dearest grandad of Ethan, Tegan and William,
also a dear brother of Jean.
Reposing in
'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest.
A service will be held at
St Pauls Church, Low Moor, Clitheroe, tomorrow,
Friday November 15th at 9.45am followed by cremation at Accrington Crematorium at 11am.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Stuart,
if so desired, may be given for:
East Lancashire Hospice, c/o
Miss R Cunliffe,
28 Kirkmoor Road,
Clitheroe, BB7 2DU.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Nov. 14, 2019