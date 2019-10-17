MASHITER Stephan John Wyn, Michael, John, Kath and families wish to thank everyone

for their kindness over the past difficult weeks, the flowers, visits, words of sympathy, cards of condolence - over 250 in all and

for the generous donations and Mass offerings received, have been overwhelming, as was the attendance at Stephan's funeral last Friday. Thanking also

Father Paul for his kind words

and comforting ministrations

and to Dr. David McKinlay and

Dr. Nigel McMeekin for their support. To Kevin at the Old

School Rooms for the superb buffet and the Flower House for the beautiful floral tribute.

It means so much to know how respected Stephan was by so many. A special thanks to my neighbours, Lynn, David and all

on Moorend along with the Paramedics for their support

and kindness and to Pauline and staff of Brian Price and Son Funeral Directors for all

funeral arrangements.

For each cloud there is a lining,

For each shadow, the sun,

For each parting, the memories,

So our loved ones are never

truly gone. Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 17, 2019