Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Stephan Mashiter Notice
MASHITER Stephan John Suddenly on September 29th 2019 and surrounded by his family, Stephan, aged 71 years.
The dearly loved husband of Wyn, a loving father of Michael and John, a dear father-in-law of Carolyn and Bridget, a devoted grandad of Lucy, Joshua, Florence and Edward
also a dear brother of Kath.
A service will be held at St Michael's and St John's RC Church, Clitheroe, followed by a private cremation on a day to be arranged. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Stephan if so desired, may be given for either The Louise Hartley Memorial Fund or the Foxton Centre c/o Mrs B Mashiter, 30 Primula Crescent, Clitheroe, BB7 1FG.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd, Tel 01200 441297
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 3, 2019
