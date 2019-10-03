|
|
|
MASHITER Stephan John Suddenly on September 29th 2019 and surrounded by his family, Stephan, aged 71 years.
The dearly loved husband of Wyn, a loving father of Michael and John, a dear father-in-law of Carolyn and Bridget, a devoted grandad of Lucy, Joshua, Florence and Edward
also a dear brother of Kath.
A service will be held at St Michael's and St John's RC Church, Clitheroe, followed by a private cremation on a day to be arranged. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Stephan if so desired, may be given for either The Louise Hartley Memorial Fund or the Foxton Centre c/o Mrs B Mashiter, 30 Primula Crescent, Clitheroe, BB7 1FG.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd, Tel 01200 441297
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 3, 2019