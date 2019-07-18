Home

Clitheroe Funeral Service (Clitheroe)
10-12 Whalley Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 1AW
01200 443045
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:30
St Mary and All Saints
Whalley
Sophie Miles Notice
Miles Sophie Jane
(nee Murray) On Sunday 7th July, peacefully at Royal Blackburn Hospital
following an unexpected
short illness .
Sophie, aged 44 years, of
Eshton Terrace Clitheroe, dearly loved wife of Kevin and volunteer for Clitheroe Garden Club and Ribble Valley Talking Newspaper. Her love, energy and kindness
will be greatly missed by
all who knew her.

A service of celebration will take place at St Mary and All Saints, Whalley on Tuesday 23rd July
at 11.30 am prior to
woodland burial at
Clitheroe Cemetery.

Family flowers only but please donate in Sophie's memory
to ELHT and ME
by going to the Just Giving
website and search
"For Sophie x"
where messages can also be left.
Enquiries to
Clitheroe Funeral Services
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 18, 2019
