Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
MONK (nee O'Driscoll)
Sheila Peacefully on June 2nd 2019 at
The Manor House, Chatburn. Sheila aged 91 years,
late of Pendleton.

The dearly loved wife of the late Tom, also the dearest daughter of the late Dr. and Mrs O'Driscoll
of Blackburn.

Reposing in 'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest. Service and cremation will take place at Accrington Crematorium on a day to be arranged.

Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Sheila if so desired may be given for the
East Lancashire Hospice, c/o
Mr. D. Bradley, 8 Priory Court, Burnley, BB11 3RH.

Inquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on June 6, 2019
