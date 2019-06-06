Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sheila Greenhalgh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Greenhalgh

Notice Condolences

Sheila Greenhalgh Notice
GREENHALGH Sheila
(Née Reeve) On 29th May 2019,
Sheila, aged 86 years.
Passed away peacefully at
The Royal Blackburn Hospital with her family at her side.
Much loved mum of Denise and Iain, mother in law of Geoff and Margaret, loving grandma to Nicola, Laura, Michael and Emma and great grandma to Beth,
Hollie and Harry.
The funeral service will take place at Skipton Crematorium on Monday 10th June at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired can be made in memory of Sheila to the
Versus Arthritis Charity.
All enquiries to
Briggs and Duxbury, Barnoldswick, Tel 01282 812384
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.