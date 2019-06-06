|
GREENHALGH Sheila
(Née Reeve) On 29th May 2019,
Sheila, aged 86 years.
Passed away peacefully at
The Royal Blackburn Hospital with her family at her side.
Much loved mum of Denise and Iain, mother in law of Geoff and Margaret, loving grandma to Nicola, Laura, Michael and Emma and great grandma to Beth,
Hollie and Harry.
The funeral service will take place at Skipton Crematorium on Monday 10th June at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired can be made in memory of Sheila to the
Versus Arthritis Charity.
All enquiries to
Briggs and Duxbury, Barnoldswick, Tel 01282 812384
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on June 6, 2019
