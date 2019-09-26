|
CAVILL Sheila Mary Suddenly on 22nd September 2019 in hospital, Sheila, aged 91 years, the dearly loved wife of the late Bill, much loved mother of Julie and Steven, a dear mother in law of Duncan and Lin, also a devoted Nan of Joanne, Conrad and Hugo and Great Nan of Taylor and Teddy. Reposing in Peacehaven Chapel of Rest. Service and cremation will take place at Accrington Crematorium on Wednesday 2nd October at 11.40am. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Sheila if so desired may be given for: Arthritis UK, c/o Mr D A Jones, 3 Pendle Road, Great Harwood, BB6 7TN.
Enquiries to
Brian Price & Son Ltd
Funeral Directors,
Tel 01200 441297
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Sept. 26, 2019