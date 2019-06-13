|
ATKINSON Sheila Peacefully on May 28th 2019
in hospital, and surrounded
by her family, Sheila
aged 86 years of Clitheroe.
The dearly loved wife of the
late Jack, much loved mum of Judith, Bridget and Paul,
dear mother-in-law of Philip,
Tony and Clare, devoted nana of Simon, Sarah, Stephen, Grace
and Charlie, loved great nana of Olivia, Jack, George and Eloise,
a good friend to her neighbours and a dear friend to many.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
A service will be held at
St. James' Church, Clitheroe on Monday 17th June at 10.15am followed by cremation at Accrington at 11.40am.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on June 13, 2019
