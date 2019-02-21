Home

POWERED BY

Services
Langshaws Funeral Service
103a King Street
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 9SW
01254 824529
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Hincks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Hincks

Notice Condolences

Sarah Hincks Notice
Hincks Sarah Elizabeth(Liz) Liz, wife to the late Garry Hincks, passed away at her home in Clitheroe on 12th February 2019,
a much loved neighbour and friend, Mother figure to Paul, Nicky, Barry, and Grandma to Ffion.
The funeral has yet to be arranged, please contact 07517 043620
for more details.
If love could have saved you,
you never would have gone
Family flowers only please
but donations may be made,
in memory of Liz, to the
North West Air Ambulance, c/o Langshaws Funeral Service,
103 King Street, Whalley, BB7 9SW
Tel 01254 824529
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.