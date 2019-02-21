|
Hincks Sarah Elizabeth(Liz) Liz, wife to the late Garry Hincks, passed away at her home in Clitheroe on 12th February 2019,
a much loved neighbour and friend, Mother figure to Paul, Nicky, Barry, and Grandma to Ffion.
The funeral has yet to be arranged, please contact 07517 043620
for more details.
If love could have saved you,
you never would have gone
Family flowers only please
but donations may be made,
in memory of Liz, to the
North West Air Ambulance, c/o Langshaws Funeral Service,
103 King Street, Whalley, BB7 9SW
Tel 01254 824529
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Feb. 21, 2019
