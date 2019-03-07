Resources More Obituaries for Roy Kimberley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Roy Kimberley

Notice KIMBERLEY Roy Pat and family would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the letters, cards, support, prayers and mass offerings received at this sad time.

Many thanks to Monsignor John Corcoran for his guidance and comforting ministrations and to everyone who attended the service for Roy and for the generous donations received

in his memory.

To the Flower Shop for the floral arrangement. Heartfelt thanks for the empathy, care and support given by Dr. Lucy Astle and her colleagues and all the Staff on Ward 6 at Royal Blackburn Hospital and Clitheroe Hospital. Finally, our sincere thanks to Jean, Carl and Pauline for their professional services with a human touch. Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices