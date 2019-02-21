|
KIMBERLEY Roy Peacefully on February 17th 2019 in Clitheroe Hospital.
Roy,
aged 76 years,
of Clitheroe.
The dearly loved husband of Pat,
a much loved father and
step-father, also a devoted grandad and brother and loved by all the family.
R.I.P.
'May he Rest in Peace'
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
A service will be held at
St. Michael & St. John's R.C. Church, Clitheroe
followed by cremation at Accrington Crematorium
on a day to be arranged.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Roy if so desired may be given for either Fibromyalgia Association UK (please make cheques payable to FMA UK), or Cancer Research U.K., c/o Miss D. Kimberley,
15 Wellfield, Clayton-le-Moors, Accrington, BB5 5WA.
For funeral arrangements, please contact Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Feb. 21, 2019
