Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Kimberley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Kimberley

Notice Condolences

Roy Kimberley Notice
KIMBERLEY Roy Peacefully on February 17th 2019 in Clitheroe Hospital.
Roy,
aged 76 years,
of Clitheroe.
The dearly loved husband of Pat,
a much loved father and
step-father, also a devoted grandad and brother and loved by all the family.
R.I.P.
'May he Rest in Peace'
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
A service will be held at
St. Michael & St. John's R.C. Church, Clitheroe
followed by cremation at Accrington Crematorium
on a day to be arranged.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Roy if so desired may be given for either Fibromyalgia Association UK (please make cheques payable to FMA UK), or Cancer Research U.K., c/o Miss D. Kimberley,
15 Wellfield, Clayton-le-Moors, Accrington, BB5 5WA.
For funeral arrangements, please contact Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.