Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00
St. Andrew's Church,
Slaidburn
TOWNSON Rowena Peacefully on August 12th 2019. Rowena aged 86 years
of Newton-in-Bowland.
The dearly loved daughter of the late Roland and Elsie
Bretherton, loved mum of Graham, dearest granny of Gemma,
also a devoted great granny.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
Service and interment will take place at St. Andrew's Church, Slaidburn on Tuesday August 27th at 11am.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Rowena,
if so desired, may be given for
N.W. Air Ambulance, c/o
Mrs V. Leach, 13 Hospital Cottages, Waddington, Clitheroe, BB7 3JB.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Aug. 22, 2019
