Notice CONTI Rosie Dominic, Stephen, Gary, Carla and families would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives,

friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and cards of condolence received during their sad loss. Thanking also Father Paul for his kind words and comforting ministrations and to Janet Clegg and all at St. Michael and St. John's Church for all their help and kindness and to all who attended the Requiem Mass and for donations and Mass Offerings received. They would like to express their appreciation to Dr. Victoria Withnell, The Croft Care Home in Whalley, Mearley Fold Day Centre and Pendleside Medical Practice for all their care and support. To Russell at the Emporium for the refreshments, Voila Florists for the beautiful floral tributes and finally, many thanks to all at Brian Price and Son Funeral Directors for all funeral arrangements. Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 24, 2019