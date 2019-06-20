Home

Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Rosemary Sims

Notice

Rosemary Sims Notice
SIMS Rosemary Chris, Cathy, Paula, Genise and families would like to express their sincere thanks to all friends and neighbours for the kind support, cards and donations they have received during the
sad loss of Rosemary.
Chris would also like to thank Father John at St. Michael and
St. John's Church for the lovely Requiem Mass he did for Rosemary and to Kevin for the excellent refreshments at
The Old School Rooms.
Chris would like to thank the Staff, Doctors and Nurses at Clitheroe Health Centre for the service
they gave to Rosemary.
Finally to all at Brian Price and Son for all funeral arrangements.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on June 20, 2019
