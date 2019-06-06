|
|
|
SIMS Rosemary Suddenly but peacefully
in hospital on June 2nd 2019
after a long illness.
Rosemary
aged 76 years.
The dearly loved wife of Chris, much loved stepmother of
Cathy and Paula and their families, sister of Christine, Genise, Terry, John and Lawrence and the
late Barbara, Maureen, Catherine, Brian and David, also a devoted auntie and great auntie to her nephews, nieces and their families.
R.I.P.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Michael and St. John's
R.C. Church, Clitheroe on
Wednesday June 12th at 12.15pm, followed by interment
at Clitheroe Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Rosemary if so desired may be given for Cancer Research U.K., c/o
Mrs S. Blackburn,
14 Montague Street,
Clitheroe, BB7 2EB.
Inquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on June 6, 2019
Read More