CONTI Rose (Rosie) Peacefully at The Croft Care Home, Whalley and surrounded by her family on October 6th 2019
and fortified by the Rites of
Holy Mother Church. Rosie,
aged 88 years, of Clitheroe.
The dearly loved wife of
the late Emilio, much loved mum of Dominic, Stephen, Gary and Carla, loving mother-in-law of Phillipa and Tricia. A dearest grandma of Vicky, Laura, Stevie-Louise, Luke and Natalie, also a devoted
great grandma and sister.
R.I.P.
Requiem Mass was celebrated
at St. Michael and St. John's R.C. Church, Clitheroe on Wednesday October 16th, followed by interment at Clitheroe Cemetery. Donations in memory of Rosie,
if so desired, may be given for Ribble Valley Dementia Alliance, c/o
Mr. S. Conti, 22 Brownlow Street, Clitheroe, BB7 1EG.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 17, 2019