DRIVER Ronald Kenneth
(Ronnie) Kathleen, Robert and families
would like to express their
sincere thanks to all relatives,
friends and neighbours for the
many kind expressions of
sympathy and letters and
cards of condolence received
during their sad loss.
Thanking also Father Paul
for his kind words and comforting
ministrations and to all who
attended the Requiem Mass
and have given donations
and Mass Offerings.
They would also like to express
their appreciation to
Dr. Lucy Astle and all the staff
of Springfield Care Home and
Abbeyfields for all their care
and kindness and to Kevin at
The Old School Rooms
for the refreshments.
Finally to all at Brian Price and Son,
Funeral Directors for all
funeral arrangements.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Nov. 21, 2019