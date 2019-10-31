|
|
|
DRIVER Ronald Kenneth
(Ronnie) Peacefully on October 28th 2019 at Springfield Care Home, Blackburn and fortified by the
Rites of Holy Mother Church.
Ronnie aged 75 years,
formerly of Clitheroe.
The dearly loved son of the late Bob and Millicent Driver, much loved brother of Kathleen and Robert, loved brother-in-law of Shirley
and Neil, also a dear uncle of Simon, Paul, Andrew, Matthew
and their families.
R.I.P.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Michael & St. John's R.C. Church, Clitheroe
on a day to be arranged
followed by interment
at Clitheroe Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Ronnie
if so desired may be given for and please make cheques payable to Springfield Care Home,
c/o Mrs K. Duckworth,
7 Langshaw Drive,
Clitheroe, BB7 1EY.
For funeral arrangements
please contact
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Oct. 31, 2019