Yates Roland Roland's family would like
to express sincere thanks for all the kind words,
cards and support received following Roland's death.
Heartfelt thanks to
Rev'd Canon Brian McConkey and all who attended the funeral service and for donations to
East Lancs Hospice. They would also like to thank Dr Owen of
Castle Medical Group,
Consultant Cardiologist
Dr Singh and Abbeyfields House
for their care and kindness.
Thanks also to Langshaw Calverley for their help and professionalism.
Finally thanks to those in the farming community, helpers and neighbours who supported Roland in many ways, true friends all.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on June 20, 2019
