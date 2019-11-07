|
|
|
BOSTOCK Roger Howard On Thursday October 31st 2019 and with his loving family at his side, Roger Bostock passed away peacefully aged 76 years.
Roger was the dearly beloved husband of Marjorie, much loved dad of David, Claire, Lisa, Paula and Debbie and a dear father-in-law, grandad, great grandad,
brother and uncle.
His funeral service will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Monday November 11th at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please, however, donations in loving remembrance of Roger will be most gratefully accepted on behalf the R.N.L.I. AND N.W.A.A.
Enquiries please to
Bertwistle's Funeral Service,
46 Burnley Road, Padiham.
Tel 01282 771628
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Nov. 7, 2019