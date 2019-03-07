Home

Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00
St. Leonard's Church, Downham
SWARBRICK Robert William
(Bob) Peacefully on February 27th 2019 in hospital. Bob, aged 83 years.
The dearly loved husband of Katherine, also a much loved dad, grandad and great grandad. Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
A service will be held at
St. Leonard's Church, Downham, tomorrow, Friday March 8th
at 11am, followed by a private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Bob, if so desired, may be given
for Ribble Valley Crossroads,
c/o Mrs Grace Hore, Bellman Mill, Salthill, Clitheroe, BB7 1QW.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 7, 2019
