SWARBRICK Robert William
(Bob) Peacefully on February 27th 2019 in hospital. Bob, aged 83 years.
The dearly loved husband of Katherine, also a much loved dad, grandad and great grandad. Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
A service will be held at
St. Leonard's Church, Downham, tomorrow, Friday March 8th
at 11am, followed by a private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Bob, if so desired, may be given
for Ribble Valley Crossroads,
c/o Mrs Grace Hore, Bellman Mill, Salthill, Clitheroe, BB7 1QW.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 7, 2019
