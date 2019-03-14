Resources More Obituaries for Robert Swarbirck Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert Swarbirck

Notice SWARBRICK Robert William

(Bob) Kath and family would like to express their sincere thanks to

all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and cards of condolence received during their sad loss. Thanking also Rev. Andy Froud

for such a fitting service and to all who attended the funeral service and have given donations to

Ribble Valley Crossroads.

They would also like to express their appreciation to Dr. Hussain, the District Nurses, Fent Nurses and all the staff at Pendleside Medical Practice, Ribble Valley Crossroads, Royal Blackburn Hospital and Heart Failure Team,

in particular Sharon Hargreaves for all their personal care and support. Finally to all at Brian Price and Son Funeral Directors for making Dad's final journey a

Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 14, 2019