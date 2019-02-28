|
|
|
Ralph Richard Following a short illness, Richard, aged 88 years, passed away
on Tuesday 19th February,
in the Clitheroe care home.
Beloved husband of Deana,
and dad to Gillian and Linda.
The funeral service will take
place on Wednesday 6th March,
at Accrington Crematorium
at 2:20pm. Family flowers only
please, donations, if desired, in memory of Richard to the North West Air Ambulance, c/o and all enquiries to Langshaws Funeral Service, 103 King Street, Whalley, BB7 9SW Tel 01254 824529.
Deana and family would like to thank Dr Osgood, Dr Emerald,
the district nurses, Pat, and all
the staff at Clitheroe care home
for their care and support
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More