BROUGH Richard Thomas Peacefully on June 20th 2019 at the East Lancashire Hospice. Richard aged 70 years.
The dearly loved husband of Susan, much loved dad of Thomas and Guy, dear father-in-law of Julie, devoted grandad of Katelyn, George and Thomas, also a dear brother of Barbara, Tracey, and the late Mary, Bob and Anne, also brother-in-law of Stuart.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven' Chapel of Rest. Service and cremation will take place at Skipton Crematorium on Monday July 1st at 11.40am. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Richard if so desired may be given for
and sent directly to the
East Lancashire Hospice, c/o
Janet Thompson, Park Lee Road, Blackburn, BB2 3NY.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on June 27, 2019
