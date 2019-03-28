|
JONES Renate Ingrid Elisabeth Peacefully on March 22nd 2019 in the East Lancashire Hospice.
Renate
aged 80 years
of Clitheroe.
The dearly loved wife of the late Keith, much loved mum of
Cindy and Debbie,
loving mother-in-law of Declan and Richard, also a dearest Omi of Anya and Olivia.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
Service and cremation will take place at Accrington Crematorium, today, Thursday March 28th at 11am. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Renate if so desired may be given for the East Lancashire Hospice, c/o
Mrs C. Murray, 11 Highmoor Park, Clitheroe, BB7 1JB.
Enquiries to Brian Price and Son Ltd., Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 28, 2019
