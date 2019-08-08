|
Wandless Raymond Stanley Aged 92.
Died at The Hollies Care Home
on the 1st August 2019.
Dear husband to Molly.
Much loved Dad to Derrick
and Doreen.
A Celebration of the Life of Raymond will take place at Accrington Crematorium on Monday 12th August 2019
at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only.
Charity donations if desired
to Cancer Research.
Any enquiries
Rosie-Ann Priestner
Clitheroe Funeral Service
10/12 Whalley Road
Clitheroe, BB7 1AW
01200 443045
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Aug. 8, 2019