Notice SHOESMITH Peter David and family would like to thank everyone for the many kind expressions of sympathy received during their sad loss.

They are very grateful to

Father Curtis for his kind words

and comforting ministrations

and to everyone who attended

the Requiem Mass and have given donations and Mass Offerings. They would also like to express their sincere appreciation to all the medical teams involved in his care with a particular thank you to the Elm's House family for all their care, kindness, love and support of Peter over many years.

They are also grateful to

The Flower House, Chatburn,

for the beautiful floral tribute,

and the Royal British Legion

