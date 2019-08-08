|
|
|
Dawber Peter Mary would like to express her sincere thanks at her loss of a wonderful husband and soul mate to; family, friends, neighbours for cards, Mass offerings, flowers, visiting Peter, donations and help.
Thanking also Fr. Leo Heakin
for the Requiem Mass at
St Marys, Langho together with
his and parish members prayers throughout this year.
Mary would also like to express her appreciation to Dr. S Owen of Castle Medical Group for her dedicated treatment, together with District Nurses and all staff at Clitheroe Health Centre we could not have done it without your help.
To Jane at Borough Printing for Service sheet and finally to
Brian Price and Son for their arrangements and professional services they rendered.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Aug. 8, 2019