Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brian Price and Son Ltd (Chatburn, Clitheroe)
39 Downham Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 4AU
01200 441297
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Dawber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Dawber

Notice Condolences

Peter Dawber Notice
DAWBER Peter Peacefully on July 18th 2019 at home and Fortified by the Rites
of Holy Mother Church.
Peter
aged 74 years
of Clitheroe.
The dearly loved husband of
Mary, also a much loved
father of the late Stephen.
R.I.P.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary's R.C. Church, Langho, tomorrow, Friday July 26th
at 12.45pm followed by cremation at Accrington Crematorium at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Peter,
if so desired, may be given for
N.W. Air Ambulance, c/o
Mrs V. Leach, 13 Hospital Cottages, Waddington, Clitheroe, BB7 3JB.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors.
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.