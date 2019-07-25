|
|
|
DAWBER Peter Peacefully on July 18th 2019 at home and Fortified by the Rites
of Holy Mother Church.
Peter
aged 74 years
of Clitheroe.
The dearly loved husband of
Mary, also a much loved
father of the late Stephen.
R.I.P.
Reposing in 'Peacehaven'
Chapel of Rest.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary's R.C. Church, Langho, tomorrow, Friday July 26th
at 12.45pm followed by cremation at Accrington Crematorium at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Peter,
if so desired, may be given for
N.W. Air Ambulance, c/o
Mrs V. Leach, 13 Hospital Cottages, Waddington, Clitheroe, BB7 3JB.
Enquiries to
Brian Price and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Directors.
Tel: 01200 441297.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on July 25, 2019