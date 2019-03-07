Home

Clitheroe Funeral Service (Clitheroe)
10-12 Whalley Road
Clitheroe, Lancashire BB7 1AW
01200 443045
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
12:45
Patricia Mary Whittaker

Patricia Mary Whittaker Notice
WHITTAKER
Patricia Mary
Passed away peacefully at home on the 3rd March 2019, aged 77.
A dear wife to Derek, much loved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother.
Will be sadly missed.
A celebration of the life of Pat will take place on Monday 11th March 2019 at Clitheroe Funeral Service Chapel, at 12.45pm, followed by private committal at Burnley Crematorium at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to The British Heart Foundation.
Any enquiries Rosie-Ann Priestner, Clitheroe Funeral Service, 10/12 Whalley Road Clitheroe BB7 1AW 01200 443045
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 7, 2019
