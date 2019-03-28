Resources More Obituaries for Pamela Barnes Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Pamela Barnes

Notice BARNES Pamela Anne Ken, Christopher, Jonathan and families would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and cards

of condolence received during their sad loss.

Thanking also Rev. R. Fielding for his kind words and comforting ministrations and to all who attended the funeral service and for donations received for the Alzheimer's Society.

They would also like to express their appreciation to Dr. V. Warren along with all the staff of

The Manor House for all their

care and support. Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices