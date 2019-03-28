Home

BARNES Pamela Anne Ken, Christopher, Jonathan and families would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and letters and cards
of condolence received during their sad loss.
Thanking also Rev. R. Fielding for his kind words and comforting ministrations and to all who attended the funeral service and for donations received for the Alzheimer's Society.
They would also like to express their appreciation to Dr. V. Warren along with all the staff of
The Manor House for all their
care and support.
Published in Clitheroe Advertiser on Mar. 28, 2019
